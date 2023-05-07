DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $41.30 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.05.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

