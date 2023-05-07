DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DHT from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DHT from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of DHT stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.15. DHT has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $12.13.

DHT Cuts Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). DHT had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 142.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 214.08%.

Institutional Trading of DHT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in DHT by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.