Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.77 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.77 ($0.10). 11,642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 74,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.13 ($0.10).

Digitalbox Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.16 million, a PE ratio of 777.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.07.

About Digitalbox

Digitalbox plc operates as a digital media company. It owns and operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which delivers online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Peterborough, the United Kingdom.

