Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 178.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,849 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $11,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFIC. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,054,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,276.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,924,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,712,000 after buying an additional 3,808,231 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,099,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,321,000 after buying an additional 3,700,307 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,702,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22,234.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,148,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after buying an additional 2,139,138 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

BATS DFIC opened at $24.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

