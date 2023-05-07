DISH Network (DISH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect DISH Network to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DISH Network to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Price Performance

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.79. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at DISH Network

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.87.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco acquired 500,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $5,440,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 504,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,877,000. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DISH Network

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 94.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DISH Network by 22.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in DISH Network by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DISH Network by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DISH Network

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.