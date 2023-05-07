Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$89.55.

DOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Insider Transactions at Dollarama

In related news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total value of C$683,862.10. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollarama Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$82.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$80.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$80.48. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$64.79 and a 12-month high of C$85.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75. The stock has a market cap of C$23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.08. Dollarama had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 2,563.29%. The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 3.7099912 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.14%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

