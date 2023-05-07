Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy updated its Q2 guidance to $0.58-0.68 EPS.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 725,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,426,000 after purchasing an additional 86,238 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

