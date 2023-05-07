DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) versus Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Head-To-Head Survey

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) and Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DoorDash and Loyalty Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoorDash 2 9 10 1 2.45 Loyalty Ventures 0 1 1 0 2.50

DoorDash currently has a consensus target price of $81.10, suggesting a potential upside of 28.93%. Loyalty Ventures has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38,861.04%. Given Loyalty Ventures’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Loyalty Ventures is more favorable than DoorDash.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoorDash $6.58 billion 3.75 -$1.37 billion ($3.55) -17.72 Loyalty Ventures $727.71 million 0.00 -$2.34 million ($20.19) 0.00

This table compares DoorDash and Loyalty Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Loyalty Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DoorDash. DoorDash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loyalty Ventures, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

DoorDash has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loyalty Ventures has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.7% of DoorDash shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Loyalty Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of DoorDash shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Loyalty Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DoorDash and Loyalty Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoorDash -18.98% -13.76% -9.87% Loyalty Ventures -68.27% 8.58% -0.26%

Summary

DoorDash beats Loyalty Ventures on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Loyalty Ventures

(Get Rating)

Loyalty Ventures Inc. provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors. The company helps financial services providers, retailers, and other consumer-facing businesses to create and increase customer loyalty across various touchpoints. Loyalty Ventures Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.