Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Raised to C$17.75

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DREUF. CIBC boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DREUF stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.