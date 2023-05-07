Duality Advisers LP Acquires 4,111 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 186.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 181,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,643,000 after acquiring an additional 100,786 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,753.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,876. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

MHK stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $152.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MHK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.08.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.