Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,559 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 152.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $69.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.14. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.36% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $41,078.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,628.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $41,078.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,628.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $89,727.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,041,701.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,952 shares of company stock worth $1,896,352 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

