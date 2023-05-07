Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 9,599 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

Kellogg Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.45. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $6,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,531,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,479,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $620,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $6,878,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,531,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,479,817.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,995,511. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.