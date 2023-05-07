Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 9,819 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LGND shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of LGND opened at $79.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.51. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $57.77 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

