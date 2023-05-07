Duality Advisers LP Buys New Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 338.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE:CE opened at $105.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.38. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $161.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.54.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.