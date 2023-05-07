Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 4,489 Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 143.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $112.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

