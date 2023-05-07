Duality Advisers LP Has $459,000 Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 138.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,086 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,343 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 423,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 39,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AEO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $13.27 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,360.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,848.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,757. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.