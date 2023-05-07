Duality Advisers LP Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,707 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

SQM stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.17. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $60.21 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 95.37% and a net margin of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.