Duality Advisers LP Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,480 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.30.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

