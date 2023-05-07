Duality Advisers LP Has $610,000 Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in Green Dot by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 35,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,834,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,809,000 after buying an additional 315,164 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,238,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after buying an additional 66,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 614,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after buying an additional 78,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

GDOT opened at $18.80 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $972.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.44 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Dot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.

