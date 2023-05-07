Duality Advisers LP Invests $465,000 in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $1,281,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $367,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $4,872,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $380,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $16.86 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -123.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.