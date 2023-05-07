Duality Advisers LP Invests $505,000 in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 843.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 430.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 1.2 %

COOP stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.17.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $988,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,713,626.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,550 in the last ninety days. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

