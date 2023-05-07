Duality Advisers LP Invests $545,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Up 3.0 %

OKE stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.08.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays cut their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.