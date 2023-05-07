Duality Advisers LP Invests $558,000 in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Shares of GKOS opened at $54.49 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $60.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.36.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

