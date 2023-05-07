Duality Advisers LP Makes New $505,000 Investment in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after buying an additional 33,049 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on COOP shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $978,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,134,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,550 in the last ninety days. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COOP opened at $42.41 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.17.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.