Duality Advisers LP Makes New $520,000 Investment in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCII opened at $115.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.36. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $89.28 and a 52 week high of $139.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.30.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.98). LCI Industries had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $894.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.14.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

Featured Stories

