Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:RE opened at $375.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.22 and a 200-day moving average of $347.02. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $394.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.03 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.