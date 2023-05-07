Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,738 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Granite Construction by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 309,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 170,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 332.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 32,942 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 296.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 236,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 176,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GVA shares. StockNews.com lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Granite Construction from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Granite Construction Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE GVA opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.39. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $789.21 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 29.55%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

