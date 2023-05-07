Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,863,000 after buying an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PCRX opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.12. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $65.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $171.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.73.

About Pacira BioSciences



Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.



