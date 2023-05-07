Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5,230.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200,967 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,459,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 39.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,482,000 after purchasing an additional 111,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,551.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 85,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after purchasing an additional 80,315 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

TYL opened at $389.74 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $425.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.80 and a 200-day moving average of $332.11.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TYL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.38.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total value of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,249,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total value of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,249,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total value of $1,135,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,153.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,803 shares of company stock valued at $9,192,845 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

