Duality Advisers LP Purchases 31,255 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,255 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Sabre were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 228,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 9.0% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sabre by 17.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sabre by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SABR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

SABR stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $9.02.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $631.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.88 million. Analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

