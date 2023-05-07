Duality Advisers LP Purchases 4,562 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 150.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Equity Residential by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Equity Residential by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 625,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,896,000 after buying an additional 110,758 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.4 %

Equity Residential stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

