Duality Advisers LP Purchases 8,371 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 863.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Craig Hallum cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ultra Clean from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

UCTT stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.78 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $566.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.00 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 0.40%.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $260,693.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

