Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 24,234 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Xencor by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,202,000 after acquiring an additional 40,862 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Xencor by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Xencor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Xencor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XNCR shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Xencor Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $27.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 33.53%. Xencor’s revenue was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Xencor

In other Xencor news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 919 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $28,985.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,094 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $32,688.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 919 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $28,985.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,091,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,740 shares of company stock worth $739,628. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.