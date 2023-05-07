Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 10,401 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,401 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,360 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.39.

SEA Price Performance

SE opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.57. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

SEA Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.