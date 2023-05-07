Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 11,429 Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHAK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

Shake Shack Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $65.53 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $66.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

