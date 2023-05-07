Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 13,421 Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RRR shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

RRR stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.17. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $433.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.05 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 5,112.15% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.