Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 4,726 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,635,000 after purchasing an additional 231,562 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,530,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,036,000 after purchasing an additional 171,924 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,981,000 after purchasing an additional 64,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,959,000 after purchasing an additional 565,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $144.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.43. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

