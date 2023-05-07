Duality Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,974,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,016,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,135,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,617,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,501,000 after acquiring an additional 715,380 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,776,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,619,000 after acquiring an additional 614,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $19.83 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 50.72%. The firm had revenue of $349.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

MGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

