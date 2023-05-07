Duality Advisers LP Reduces Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,569 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Constellium were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSTM. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 138.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Constellium by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Constellium by 11.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 34.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace and Transportation, and Automotive Structures and Industry.

