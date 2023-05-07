Duality Advisers LP Sells 104,201 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,201 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Capri were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Capri by 305.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 244,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 184,579 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth $212,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Capri by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,816,000 after acquiring an additional 55,059 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 737.5% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 518,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 456,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cowen downgraded Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $38.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.27. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.44.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

