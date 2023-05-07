Duality Advisers LP Sells 10,541 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,541 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SSD. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 1.8 %

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $125.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.23. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $128.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.34 and a 200-day moving average of $100.64.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.76 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 278 shares in the company, valued at $29,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 278 shares in the company, valued at $29,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $168,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,703.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,536 shares of company stock worth $3,146,789. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

