Duality Advisers LP Sells 17,371 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,371 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Avnet by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,475,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,763,000 after acquiring an additional 416,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,561,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 1,537.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 212,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 199,068 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 101.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 364,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 183,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 311.0% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 190,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 143,912 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of AVT opened at $42.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.35. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.28.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Avnet’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

