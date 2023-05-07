Duality Advisers LP Sells 174,007 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174,007 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSTG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.58.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

Pure Storage Price Performance

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PSTG opened at $22.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 107.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $32.45.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

