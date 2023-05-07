Duality Advisers LP Sells 19,390 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,390 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $231.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.53 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $100,954.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $100,954.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $102,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,504.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KTOS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.