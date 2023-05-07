Duality Advisers LP Sells 21,032 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,032 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in LivaNova by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in LivaNova by 35.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $94,461.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LivaNova stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.87. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $70.57.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $263.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.43 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on LivaNova from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

