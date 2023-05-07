Duality Advisers LP Sells 21,032 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,032 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 35.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.87. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $70.57.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $263.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $94,461.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIVN. StockNews.com began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on LivaNova from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

