Duality Advisers LP Sells 31,846 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,846 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 1,330.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 29.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Hilltop in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilltop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Hilltop

Hilltop Trading Up 5.5 %

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $291,542.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,438,372.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Hilltop news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,310.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $291,542.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,438,372.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HTH opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $30.30. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $353.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Featured Stories

