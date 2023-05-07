Duality Advisers LP Sells 5,229 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,644,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,445,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 122,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after purchasing an additional 883,239 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,598,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,780,000 after purchasing an additional 337,241 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,557,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,509,000 after purchasing an additional 90,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

CRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

CRS opened at $50.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $54.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $690.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 190.48%.

In other news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $289,304.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

