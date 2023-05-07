Duality Advisers LP Sells 66,192 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,192 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 127,695 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

