Duality Advisers LP Takes $482,000 Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,738 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GVA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Granite Construction by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Granite Construction by 351.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Granite Construction during the second quarter worth $107,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Granite Construction by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Granite Construction by 38.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Stock Up 2.0 %

GVA opened at $35.83 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $789.21 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GVA. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

